Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after buying an additional 734,466 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

