ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.75

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.75 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 12.15 ($0.15). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 2,457,522 shares trading hands.

ValiRx Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.64. The stock has a market cap of £11.59 million and a PE ratio of -5.59.

About ValiRx

(Get Rating)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.