Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Holdings Cut by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Price Performance

Valor Latitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

