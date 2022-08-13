VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 44.9% in July

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,340. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $220.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.36.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

