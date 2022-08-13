Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.87 and last traded at C$22.90. 7,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 23,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.93.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.19.

