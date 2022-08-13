Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,878,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01.

