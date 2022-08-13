Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,334,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 807.2% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VUG stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.64. The stock had a trading volume of 882,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,987. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

