Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,478,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $249.05 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.74.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

