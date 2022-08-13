Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.05 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.