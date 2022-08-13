Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,601,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.45. 1,310,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,283. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30.

