Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.