Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Decreased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.86. The stock had a trading volume of 322,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,165. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.94.

