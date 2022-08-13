Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VOT opened at $208.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

