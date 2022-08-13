Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $145.11. The company had a trading volume of 208,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,001. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

