Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Trimmed by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

