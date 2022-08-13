Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $40,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 3,221,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.32.

