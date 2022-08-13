Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.94. 2,366,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.