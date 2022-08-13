Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $214.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.77 and its 200-day moving average is $209.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

