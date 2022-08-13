Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3,499.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

