Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

