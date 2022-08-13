Velas Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $98.85 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,338,183,723 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

