Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 45.9% in July

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 508,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Venus Concept Trading Down 12.0 %

VERO stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 933,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 933,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 115,000 shares of company stock worth $82,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in Venus Concept by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Venus Concept from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

