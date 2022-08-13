Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,090,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,356,452. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

