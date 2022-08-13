Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of VET stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 706,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 340,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

