Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

VET traded down C$0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.52. 2,165,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 8.0799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270. In other news, Director Judy Ann Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VET. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.45.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

