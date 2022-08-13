Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VET. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after buying an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,906,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.