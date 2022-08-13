Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

VET stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $25.46. 3,714,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,000. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 773,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 394.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.