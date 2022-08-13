Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Verona Pharma Trading Up 15.2 %
Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $820.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.79. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.