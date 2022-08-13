Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $820.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.79. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

