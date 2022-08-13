Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VERU. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Trading Up 19.2 %

NASDAQ VERU opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 32.35% and a negative net margin of 89.77%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veru by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 18.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,032,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 320,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veru by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Veru by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veru by 880.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.