VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001498 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $25.69 million and approximately $18,809.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,839,689 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

