Viacoin (VIA) Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded 62.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 61.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $2,174.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00257764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000693 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

