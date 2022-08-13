Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Viasat Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

