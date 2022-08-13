Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Short Interest Down 20.9% in July

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCKA opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 547,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 373,938 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Company Profile

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

