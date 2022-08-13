VINchain (VIN) Tops One Day Volume of $134,955.00

VINchain (VIN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $134,955.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,389.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004122 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00128246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063760 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

