Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of VINP opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $574.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a current ratio of 16.20.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 46.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $819,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

