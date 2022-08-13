Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 54.5% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 130.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Viomi Technology ( NASDAQ:VIOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.38). Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

