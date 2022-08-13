Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 6%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 10,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 703,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $242,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,225.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,508 shares of company stock worth $1,447,944 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 495.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 32.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 38.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 15.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

