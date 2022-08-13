Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
V stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.18. The stock had a trading volume of 69,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Visa Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.