Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53,444 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $163,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,443,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,095. The company has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day moving average is $210.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

