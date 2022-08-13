VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,285,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,133,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00.

VIZIO Price Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $15,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

