Vox.Finance Price Up 22.4% Over Last Week (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $122,326.35 and $1,142.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00005955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014921 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038703 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 118,429 coins and its circulating supply is 84,064 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vox.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vox.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.