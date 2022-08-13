VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOXX. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $227.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.14.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VOXX International news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beat Kahli bought 19,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,409,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,029,813.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 369,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,778. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

