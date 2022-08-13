W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 95.70 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95.70 ($1.16). Approximately 1,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.11).

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.26, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,400.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.40.

W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.