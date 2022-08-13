Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 0.5 %

ETR WCH opened at €152.70 ($155.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €147.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €117.80 ($120.20) and a one year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.