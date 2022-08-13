Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 1,167 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of UL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,610,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,473. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
