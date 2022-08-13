Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 12,043 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,552,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,437. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

