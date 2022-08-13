Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 646 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 121,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,382. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

