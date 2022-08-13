Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SYK traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.12. 1,084,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,940. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

