Wade G W & Inc. Buys 136 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Salesforce stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $188.02. The stock has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 184.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,187,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,022. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.