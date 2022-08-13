Wade G W & Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 84,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,587. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

